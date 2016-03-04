Courtney Everald Dewar Jr. (July 7, 1993 – December 23, 2012) was an American rapper from Brooklyn, New York better known by his stage name Capital Steez (stylized as Capital STEEZ). He was the founder of the Brooklyn-based rap collective Pro Era, along with longtime friend and record producer Powers Pleasant. Capital Steez was also the founder of the "Beast Coast" movement, which consists of three main groups based in Flatbush: Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers.

On February 23, 2012, Joey Bada$$ and Capital Steez uploaded "Survival Tactics" to YouTube; Steez's closing verse was named on the list of "25 Of The Best Closing Lines In Rap" by XXL Magazine. Capital Steez released his first solo mixtape, AmeriKKKan Korruption, on April 7, 2012, with 14 tracks.

Capital Steez died by suicide on December 23, 2012.