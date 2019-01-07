Nancy ArgentaBorn 17 January 1957
Nancy Argenta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05qwd1w.jpg
1957-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b05eef0a-514f-4109-b415-fdac9e8a64e5
Nancy Argenta Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Maureen Argenta (born Nancy Maureen Herbison on January 17, 1957) is a Canadian soprano singer, best known for performing music from the pre-classical era. She has won international acclaim, and is considered one of the leading Handel sopranos of her time.
Nancy Argenta Tracks
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D 965
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Part 6: Epiphany. Chorus: Herr, wenn die stolzen Feinde schnauben
Nancy Argenta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qwd27.jpglink
See, see, even Night herself is here (Z.62/11) from The Fairy Queen
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Ottone in Villa (Act I, Scenes 9-11)
Antonio Vivaldi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Heimliches Lieben, D 922
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Mi restano le lagrime from Alcina (Act 3 Sc.5)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Tornami a vagheggiar - Act I Scene 15 from Alcina
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Jesus, deine Gnadenblicke (Ascension Oratorio)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat anima mea & Et exsultavit spiritus mea from Magnificat BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in B flat 'Theresienmesse' (Kyrie)
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Christmas Oratorio BWV.248 (Nur ein Wink von seinen Handen)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Missa in tempore Belli, Agnus Dei
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Lovely Selina
John Blow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
Pie Jesu (Requiem, Op 48)
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Ottone in Villa Rv.729
Antonio Vivaldi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
King Arthur, or The British worthy Z.628 - Prelude to 'Frost scene'
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Orchestra
Der Musensohn, D 764
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Wanderer an den Mond, D 870
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Choral Fantasy in C Major, Op. 80
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Alexander's Feast, HWV75: Softly Sweet in Lydian Measures
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Orchestra
Fairest Isle
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Se mai, Tirsi, mio bene - from the cantata 'Clori e Tirsi'
Johann David Heinichen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qwd27.jpglink
Mass in B minor BWV 232 : Gloria
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Duet: 'Herr, dein Mitleid, dein Erbarmen', from Part 3 of Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Liebhaber in allen Gestalten, D 558
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in F major BWV.233: Gloria
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music Z.632
The English Concert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6gv.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efp4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-24T17:25:19
24
Jul
1999
Proms 1995: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-13T17:25:19
13
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epgxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-27T17:25:19
27
Jul
1995
Proms 1994: Prom 42 - A tribute to Henry Wood (died 19 August 1944)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-19T17:25:19
19
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edgxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-24T17:25:19
24
Jul
1994
