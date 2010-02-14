Anthony CrivelloBorn 2 August 1955
Anthony Crivello
1955-08-02
Anthony Crivello Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Crivello (born August 2, 1955) is an American actor and singer. He has won numerous theatre awards, including the 1993 Tony for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. He has written several scripts and more than twenty songs.
Anthony Crivello Tracks
The Day After That
Anthony Crivello
The Day After That
The Day After That
Last played on
