Juan de Urrede
Juan de Urrede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b059489c-d5e5-4070-9099-2a65f7d2d127
Juan de Urrede Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan de Urrede (c.1430-after 1482, Salamanca, Spain) or Juan de Urreda was a Flemish singer and composer active in Spain in the service of the Duke of Alba and King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella. He was born Johannes de Wreede in Bruges.
He composed several settings of the Pange Lingua Gloriosi Corporis Mysterium, mostly based on the original Mozarabic melody composed by St. Thomas Aquinas. One of his compositions for four voices was widely performed in the sixteenth century, and became the basis for a number of keyboard works and masses by Spanish composers. Although he wrote sacred songs, he was better known for courtly songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juan de Urrede Tracks
Sort by
Nunca fue pena mayor
Ariel Abramovich, María Cristina Kiehr & Juan de Urrede
Nunca fue pena mayor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkf65.jpglink
Nunca fue pena mayor
Performer
Last played on
Muy triste sera mi vida
Ariel Abramovich, María Cristina Kiehr & Juan de Urrede
Muy triste sera mi vida
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkf65.jpglink
Muy triste sera mi vida
Performer
Last played on
Nunca fue pena mayor
Juan de Urrede
Nunca fue pena mayor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nunca fue pena mayor
Last played on
Juan de Urrede Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist