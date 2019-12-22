The Harmony GritsR&B, late 1950s
The Harmony Grits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b058023b-b30a-4837-8f78-0637290cdb9d
The Harmony Grits Tracks
Sort by
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
The Harmony Grits
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Last played on
The Harmony Grits Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist