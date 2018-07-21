Artemy VedelBorn 1767. Died 14 July 1808
Artemy Vedel Biography (Wikipedia)
Artem (Artemy) Vedel (Ukrainian: Артем (Артемій) Ведель) (c. 1767–1808) was one of the most prominent Ukrainian composers of the 18th century. Together with Maksym Berezovsky and Dmytro Bortniansky, Vedel is recognized[by whom?] as one of the Golden Three composers of the period.
The V.I. Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine holds the only existing music composition manuscript handwritten by Vedel, the "Score of Divine Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom and Other Compositions". The piece comprises the Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom and various choral works. The ink varies in color, which suggests that Vedel wrote on the manuscript at different times throughout the years.
Choral concerto No.5 "I cried unto the Lord With my voice" Psalm 143
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
