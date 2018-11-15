Hurray for the Riff RaffFormed 2007
Hurray for the Riff Raff
2007
Hurray for the Riff Raff is an Americana band from New Orleans, Louisiana. It was formed by Alynda Segarra, a singer-songwriter from the Bronx, New York, after she had moved to New Orleans in 2007.
As Segarra's project, the group originally performed different styles of folk music while releasing several albums independently. Since signing with ATO Records, the band has released the critically acclaimed studio albums Small Town Heroes (2014) and The Navigator (2017), featuring a more distinctive and comprehensive Americana sound.
Nothing's Gonna Change That Girl
Nothing's Gonna Change That Girl
Hungry Ghost
Hungry Ghost
Halfway There
Halfway There
The Navigator
The Navigator
My Sweet Lord
My Sweet Lord
Living In The City
Living In The City
Rican Beach
Rican Beach
Life To Save
Life To Save
Navigator
Navigator
