Young DisciplesFormed July 1990. Disbanded 1992
1990-07
Young Disciples was a British / American acid jazz band, formed in London in 1990 by Carleen Anderson (vocals and keyboards), Marco Nelson (bass, guitar and organ) and Femi Williams (percussion and programming).
Their most famous hit was the single "Apparently Nothin'" (Talkin' Loud, 1991), which helped launch Anderson's solo career when the band split up.
Apparently Nothing
Young Disciples
Apparently Nothing
Apparently Nothing
Get Yourself Together
Young Disciples
Get Yourself Together
Get Yourself Together
Apparently Nothin'
Young Disciples
Apparently Nothin'
Apparently Nothin'
Apparently
Young Dicsiples
Apparently
Apparently
Performer
Get Yourself Together (Album Edit)
Young Disciples
Get Yourself Together (Album Edit)
