Pražský komorní sborFormed 1990
Pražský komorní sbor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b04d082e-d894-4bac-a84b-d0bade3a0a4e
Pražský komorní sbor Biography (Wikipedia)
The Prague Chamber Choir (Pražský komorní sbor) is a Czech choir founded in 1990 by singers of the Prague Philharmonic Choir. It has performed concerts in Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan, Lebanon and many European countries (e.g. Wexford Festival Opera, Rossini Opera Festival).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pražský komorní sbor Tracks
Sort by
Jen postůjme tu okamžení (Jakobin, Act 1 Scene 2)
Antonín Dvořák
Jen postůjme tu okamžení (Jakobin, Act 1 Scene 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Jen postůjme tu okamžení (Jakobin, Act 1 Scene 2)
Orchestra
Last played on
Moravian Duets: No.1 From Thee Now I Must Go
Antonín Dvořák
Moravian Duets: No.1 From Thee Now I Must Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Moravian Duets: No.1 From Thee Now I Must Go
Last played on
Zal (Sorrow - Ten Songs Op. 15 No. 1)
Josef Suk
Zal (Sorrow - Ten Songs Op. 15 No. 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc90l.jpglink
Zal (Sorrow - Ten Songs Op. 15 No. 1)
Last played on
Kral a Uhlir
Antonín Dvořák
Kral a Uhlir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Kral a Uhlir
Last played on
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
Last played on
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtxx.jpglink
Missa Solemnis For Satb Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist