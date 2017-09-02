Giulio SettiBorn 3 October 1869. Died 2 October 1938
Giulio Setti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1869-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b04611cd-183f-468d-aafb-0c9423188642
Giulio Setti Biography (Wikipedia)
Giulio Setti (born Treviglio, October 3, 1869 - died Turin, October 2, 1938) was an Italian choral conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giulio Setti Tracks
Sort by
Norma - Casta Diva and Cabelleta
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma - Casta Diva and Cabelleta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19s.jpglink
Norma - Casta Diva and Cabelleta
Last played on
Back to artist