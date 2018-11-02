Eric Robinson (13 December 1908 – 24 July 1974) was a conductor and presenter of music for the BBC.

During the war, Eric Robinson served in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps: in 1943, he was with the depot band at Chilwell Central Ordnance Depot, and conducted "The Blue Rockets", a section of the band who provided light music. He was twice the musical director of the Eurovision Song Contest when staged in London in 1960 and 1963 and on other occasions between 1957 and 1965, Robinson conducted the orchestra accompanying the United Kingdom's entry in the competition.[citation needed]

In 1962, he provided the financial support and backing for the Mellotron tape-replay keyboard, and was heavily involved in the original marketing and promotion. He hoped the popularity of a new and novel instrument would revitalise his career.

Robinson's elder brother Stanford Robinson (1904–84) was a popular conductor and composer.

His daughter Vivienne Robinson married the magician David Nixon in 1961.[citation needed] He died 24 July 1974 aged 65.