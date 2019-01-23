StrawbsFormed June 1964
Strawbs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqs2t.jpg
1964-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0444851-901f-4ab7-a725-ed045ec2be09
Strawbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Strawbs (or The Strawbs) are an English rock band founded in 1964. Although the band started out as a bluegrass group they eventually moved on to other styles such as folk rock, progressive rock, and (briefly) glam rock.
They are best known for their hit, "Part of the Union", which reached number two in the UK charts in February 1973, as well as for "Lay Down" a popular Progressive Rock hit from the same LP. The Strawbs also toured with Supertramp in their "Crime of the Century" tour, doing their own "Hero and Heroine" tour, which drew musical similarities and themes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Strawbs Performances & Interviews
Strawbs Tracks
Sort by
Part Of The Union
Strawbs
Part Of The Union
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs2t.jpglink
Part Of The Union
Last played on
I Only Want My Love To Grow In You
Strawbs
I Only Want My Love To Grow In You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs2t.jpglink
I Only Want My Love To Grow In You
Last played on
Lay Down
Strawbs
Lay Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs2t.jpglink
Lay Down
Last played on
Benedictus
Strawbs
Benedictus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs2t.jpglink
Benedictus
Last played on
Witchwood
Strawbs
Witchwood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs2t.jpglink
Witchwood
Last played on
Shine On Silver Sun
Strawbs
Shine On Silver Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs2t.jpglink
Strawbs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist