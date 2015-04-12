Hit the LightsFormed 2003
Hit the Lights
2003
Hit the Lights Biography (Wikipedia)
Hit the Lights is an American pop punk band from Lima, Ohio. The band got their name from the '80s skateboarding film Gleaming The Cube. They have sold over 120,000 albums in North America.
Hit the Lights Tracks
Life On The Bottom
Hit the Lights
Life On The Bottom
The Real
Hit the Lights
The Real
The Real
