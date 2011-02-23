Adrian MooreEnglish composer mainly tape works / musique concrèt. Born 1969
Adrian Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Moore is an electroacoustic music composer born January 1969 in Nottingham, UK, and currently living in Sheffield, UK. He is director of the University of Sheffield Sound Studios.
