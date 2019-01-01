KayahBorn 5 November 1967
Katarzyna Magdalena Szczot (born on 5 November 1967 in Warsaw), professionally known as Kayah, is a Polish singer-songwriter. In 1995, she released her first self-composed album Kamień and established herself as one of the most successful Polish singers with the subsequent releases of Zebra (1997) and Kayah i Bregović (1999). In the early 2000s, Kayah founded her own label, Kayax, which has signed many successful artists and released numerous critically acclaimed albums. She has sold more than one million copies of her records so far and remains one of the most awarded artists by the Polish music industry.
