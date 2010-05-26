AmmoBelgian-Canadian electronic band
Ammo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0402167-de48-444a-8247-08660590cbe6
Ammo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ammo is a Belgian-Canadian band consisting of John Sellekaers and C-drik Fermont. Their style range from electro to musical improvisation. Since 2000, they released CDs and vinyl, including breakbeat remixes of Bon Jovi, Britney Spears and Shaggy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ammo Tracks
Sort by
Rihanna
Ammo
Rihanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rihanna
Last played on
Ammo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist