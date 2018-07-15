Dionne FarrisBorn 4 December 1968
Dionne Farris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2nw.jpg
1968-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b03fc204-7564-4ceb-8b9a-aaac372a8911
Dionne Farris Biography (Wikipedia)
Dionne Yvette Farris (born December 4, 1969) is an American, singer, songwriter, producer and actress. Born and raised in New Jersey, she began singing in elementary school and competed in pageants as a teenager. In the early 1990s, she was featured on the hip hop group Arrested Development (1992) hit single "Tennessee".
Farris rose to fame with the release of her debut album, Wild Seed - Wild Flower (1994) on Columbia Records. The album featured the Top 40 single, "I Know" (1995). That same year, the video earned Farris the Billboard Music Video Awards Best Pop/Rock New Artist Clip of the Year. She was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (1996).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dionne Farris Tracks
Sort by
Hopeless
Dionne Farris
Hopeless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2nw.jpglink
Hopeless
Last played on
I Know
Dionne Farris
I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2nw.jpglink
I Know
Last played on
Don't Make Me Over
Dionne Farris
Don't Make Me Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2nw.jpglink
Don't Make Me Over
Last played on
On & On (Kenny Dope O’Gutta Main Mix)
Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez
On & On (Kenny Dope O’Gutta Main Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc967.jpglink
On & On (Kenny Dope O’Gutta Main Mix)
Last played on
Reality
Dionne Farris
Reality
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2nw.jpglink
Reality
Last played on
Dionne Farris Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist