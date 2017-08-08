John WilsonShakespearean music. Born 5 April 1595. Died 22 February 1674
John Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Wilson (5 April 1595 – 22 February 1674) was an English composer, lutenist and teacher. Born in Faversham, Kent, he moved to London by 1614, where he succeeded Robert Johnson as principal composer for the King's Men, and entered the King's Musick in 1635 as a lutenist. He received the degree of D.Mus from Oxford in 1644, and he was Heather Professor of Music there from 1656 to 1661. Following the Restoration, he joined the Chapel Royal in 1662. He died at Westminster.
Wilson was part of a coterie of artists and musicians surrounding the court of Charles I that included the likes of Ben Jonson, Inigo Jones, Anthony van Dyck, Henry Lawes and Giovanni Coprario. Following the execution of the King in 1649 he showed his clearly Royalist sympathies in his Psalterium Carolinum, a versification of the Eikon Basilike by Thomas Stanley, with a dedicatory poem by Henry Lawes, published in 1657.
John Wilson Tracks
The Happy Forest
Lucy Cassidy, The Herring Wife, I Laid a Herring in Saut, The Old Woman's Dance
The 93rd at Modder River/Maggie Cameron/Major David Manson
Glengarry's March
Symphony No 3 (Completed by Anthony Payne)
Serenade For Tenor, Horn and Strings
Applause, Applause
It's A New World
An American in Paris - Ballet
The Man That Got Away
S'Wonderful
Long Ago And Far Away
The Swing Triot
In Our United State
Let's Kiss And Make Up
Love walked in
Funny Face
Strike up the Band
Shall We Dance?
But Not For Me
Fascinatin' Rhythm
I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise
Harry Warren: You'd Be Hard to Replace
Treat Me Rough
Rhapsody in Blue - Overture
Take, O Take Those Lips Away
Poor Butterfly
9/8s
The Touch of Your Lips
Isn't It Romantic
Shall We Dance?
Moonlight Becomes You
Skyliner
Time On My Hands
