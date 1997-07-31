Barbara "Barbie" Ambas Forteza (born July 31, 1997) is a Filipina commercial model and actress. She is best known for starring in Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin, Luna Blanca, Paroa: Ang Kuwento ni Mariposa, Anna Karenina, The Half Sisters, That's My Amboy, Meant to Be, Inday Will Always Love You and Kara Mia.