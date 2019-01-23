Maverick Sabre
1990-07-12
Maverick Sabre Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Stafford (born 12 July 1990), better known as Maverick Sabre, is an English-Irish singer, songwriter, and rapper.
Maverick Sabre Performances & Interviews
Maverick Sabre Tracks
They Don't Care About Us (feat. Maverick Sabre & YEBBA)
Rudimental
They Don't Care About Us
They Don't Care About Us (feat. Maverick Sabre & YEBBA)
Rudimental
Walk Into The Sun
Maverick Sabre
Let Me Go
Maverick Sabre
They Dont Care About Us
Maverick Sabre
Her Grace (feat. Chronixx)
Maverick Sabre
Carry Me Home (feat. Maverick Sabre)
Jorja Smith
Call Me (feat. Maverick Sabre)
Shy FX
On and On
Maverick Sabre
Brother, Why You Gotta Love Her (feat. Maverick Sabre)
Liam Bailey
Let Me Go (Live From Urban Classic 2013)
Maverick Sabre
I Need
Maverick Sabre
Drifting
Maverick Sabre
Playlists featuring Maverick Sabre
Upcoming Events
1
Apr
2019
Maverick Sabre
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
2
Apr
2019
Maverick Sabre
Epic Studios, Norwich, UK
4
Apr
2019
Maverick Sabre
The Wardrobe, Leeds, UK
5
Apr
2019
Maverick Sabre
Club Academy, Manchester, UK
6
Apr
2019
Maverick Sabre
Arts Club Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T18:10:09
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Live Lounge: Maverick Sabre
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-07-22T18:10:09
22
Jul
2014
Live Lounge: Maverick Sabre
BBC Broadcasting House
Proms 2013: Prom 37: Urban Classic Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-10T18:10:09
10
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 37: Urban Classic Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T18:10:09
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
2013-05-24T18:10:09
24
May
2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
