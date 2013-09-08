Samuel StennettBorn 1 June 1727. Died 24 August 1795
Samuel Stennett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1727-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0300e04-9cfd-4a19-b86b-d91dd3e36bbc
Samuel Stennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Stennett (1 June 1727 – 24 August 1795) was a Seventh Day Baptist minister and hymnwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samuel Stennett Tracks
Sort by
Bound for the Promised Land
Samuel Stennett
Bound for the Promised Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Bound for the Promised Land
Last played on
Back to artist