Tony SchwartzMedia pioneer, audio documentarian, NPR contributor. Born 19 August 1923. Died 15 June 2008
Tony Schwartz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-08-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b02f07ec-14e2-44b3-959a-042039ec2bf7
Tony Schwartz Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Schwartz (August 19, 1923 – June 15, 2008) was an American sound archivist, sound designer, pioneering media theorist, and advertising creator. Known as the "wizard of sound," he is perhaps best known for his role in creating the controversial Daisy television ad for the 1964 Lyndon Johnson campaign.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Schwartz Tracks
Sort by
Music In The Streets
Tony Schwartz
Music In The Streets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music In The Streets
Last played on
Tony Schwartz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist