Yo Gotti
1981-05-19
Yo Gotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Mario Mims (born May 19, 1981), better known by his stage name Yo Gotti, is an American rapper. In 1996, Gotti released his debut album Youngsta's On a Come Up under the alias Lil Yo. He went on to release From Da Dope Game 2 Da Rap Game (2000), Self-Explanatory (2001), Life (2003), Back 2 da Basics (2006), Live from the Kitchen (2012), I Am (2013), The Art of Hustle (2016) and I Still Am (2017).
Yo Gotti Performances & Interviews
- Summer Jam 2016 - Charlie Catches Up With The King of the DM's, Yo Gottihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m9kkd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m9kkd.jpg2016-06-14T17:58:00.000ZYo Gotti and Charlie chat before Gotti comes out with Khaled on the Main Stagehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ybzp6
Summer Jam 2016 - Charlie Catches Up With The King of the DM's, Yo Gotti
- ‘I wanna work with Kanye and Rihanna’ – Yo Gotti on his next collabhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mjnzh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mjnzh.jpg2016-04-26T12:48:00.000ZSemtex talks to Yo Gotti about the future projects he has planned.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s8x3l
‘I wanna work with Kanye and Rihanna’ – Yo Gotti on his next collab
- Charlie Chats to Yo Gottihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m27v7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m27v7.jpg2016-03-09T19:06:00.000ZMemphis rapper Yo Gotti joins Charlie in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m27x7
Charlie Chats to Yo Gotti
Yo Gotti Tracks
Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Down In The DM (Remix) (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Down In The DM (Remix) (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Down In The DM (Remix) (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Juice
Juice
Juice
How Dat Sound (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti)
How Dat Sound (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti)
How Dat Sound (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti)
Pills & Automobiles (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Pills & Automobiles (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Pills & Automobiles (feat. Kodak Black, Yo Gotti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
