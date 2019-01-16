Mario Mims (born May 19, 1981), better known by his stage name Yo Gotti, is an American rapper. In 1996, Gotti released his debut album Youngsta's On a Come Up under the alias Lil Yo. He went on to release From Da Dope Game 2 Da Rap Game (2000), Self-Explanatory (2001), Life (2003), Back 2 da Basics (2006), Live from the Kitchen (2012), I Am (2013), The Art of Hustle (2016) and I Still Am (2017).