Liverpool FiveFormed 1963. Disbanded 1968
Liverpool Five
1963
Liverpool Five Biography (Wikipedia)
The Liverpool Five were a beat group that was part of the British Invasion-era of the 1960s. The five members of the band went to the United States by way of Japan in 1965.
Liverpool Five Tracks
If You Gotta Go, Go Now
I'm Not Your Stepping Stone
I'm Not Your Stepping Stone
The Picadilly Line
