Sir Barry Alan Crompton Gibb, CBE (born 1 September 1946) is a British singer, songwriter, musician and record producer who rose to worldwide fame as a co-founder of the group the Bee Gees, one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed groups in the history of popular music. With his brothers, Robin and Maurice Gibb, he formed a songwriting partnership beginning in 1966.

Born in Douglas on the Isle of Man, he was raised in Manchester where he became involved in the skiffle craze, forming his first band, the Rattlesnakes, which evolved into the Bee Gees in 1960 after they had moved to Redcliffe, Queensland, Australia. They returned to England where they achieved worldwide fame. Well known for his wide vocal range, Gibb's most notable vocal trait is a far-reaching high-pitched falsetto. Gibb shares the record with John Lennon and Paul McCartney for consecutive Billboard Hot 100 number ones as a writer with six. Guinness World Records lists Gibb as the second most successful songwriter in history behind Paul McCartney. Gibb's career has spanned over sixty years. In 1994, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with his brothers. In 1997, as a member of the Bee Gees, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Barry is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. In 2007, Q magazine ranked him number 38 on its list of the "100 Greatest Singers".