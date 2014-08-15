Lee RockerBorn 3 August 1961
Lee Rocker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-08-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b02e3802-9d68-4f29-8fa6-8115c1cfe911
Lee Rocker Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Rocker (born Leon Drucker, August 3, 1961) is an American double bass player. He is a member of the rockabilly band The Stray Cats.
He is the son of the classical clarinetists Stanley Drucker (the retired principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra) and Naomi Drucker. His sister Roseanne is a country music singer-songwriter. As a child, he played the cello and later learned bass guitar.
