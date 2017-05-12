DNCE
DNCE is an American pop band. The group consists of vocalist Joe Jonas, drummer Jack Lawless, bassist and keyboardist Cole Whittle, and guitarist JinJoo Lee. The group signed with Republic Records, who released their debut single, "Cake by the Ocean", in September 2015. The song reached the top 10 in several charts, including on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 9. Their debut extended play, Swaay, was released the same year. They also were nominated for Favorite New Artist for the 2016 Kids' Choice Awards and Best Song to Lip Sync and Best Anthem for the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards. The group performed at the 2017 Fashion Meets Music Festival.
Joe Jonas: "I'm proud of everything we did with the Jonas Brothers"
'Even on the days we try not to party - it's a party' Joe Jonas introduces DNCE's new single 'Toothbrush'
