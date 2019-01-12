Jan and Dean were an American rock duo consisting of William Jan Berry (April 3, 1941 – March 26, 2004) and Dean Ormsby Torrence (born March 10, 1940). In the early 1960s, they were pioneers of the California Sound and vocal surf music styles popularized by the Beach Boys.

Among their most successful songs was 1963's "Surf City", the first surf song to top the Hot 100. Their other charting top 10 singles were "Drag City" (1963), "The Little Old Lady from Pasadena" (1964), and "Dead Man's Curve" (1964); the last was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008.

In 1972, Torrence won the Grammy Award for Best Album Cover for the psychedelic rock band Pollution's first eponymous 1971 album, and was nominated three other times in the same category for albums of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. In 2013, Torrence's design contribution of the Surf City Allstars' In Concert CD was named a Silver Award of Distinction at the Communicator Awards competition.