Lee Kernaghan Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Kernaghan OAM (born 15 April 1964) is an Australian country music singer, songwriter and guitarist.
He was the 2008 Australian of the Year, in recognition for his support of rural and regional Australia.
Lee Kernaghan Tracks
Three Rivers Hotel
Adam Harvey
Three Rivers Hotel
Three Rivers Hotel
Planet Country
Planet Country
Planet Country
Drive On
Lee Kernaghan
Drive On
Drive On
Bare Essentials
Lee Kernaghan
Bare Essentials
Bare Essentials
Baptise The Ute
Lee Kernaghan
Baptise The Ute
Baptise The Ute
Cowgirls Do
Lee Kernaghan
Cowgirls Do
Cowgirls Do
When The Snow Falls On The Alice
Lee Kernaghan
When The Snow Falls On The Alice
When The Snow Falls On The Alice
The Outback Club
Lee Kernaghan
The Outback Club
The Outback Club
