Sissel KyrkjebøBorn 24 June 1969
Sissel Kyrkjebø Biography (Wikipedia)
Sissel Kyrkjebø (born 24 June 1969), also simply known as Sissel, is a Norwegian soprano.
Sissel is considered one of the world's top crossover sopranos. Her musical style ranges from pop recordings and folk songs, to classical vocals and operatic arias. She possesses a "crystalline" voice and wide vocal range, sweeping down from mezzo-soprano notes, in arias such as Mon cœur s'ouvre à ta voix from Saint-Saëns's opera Samson et Dalila, to the F natural above soprano C. She sings mainly in English and Norwegian, but has also sung songs in Swedish, Danish, Irish, Italian, French, Russian, Icelandic, Faroese, German, Neapolitan, Māori, Japanese, and Latin.
She is well known for singing the Olympic Hymn (Hymne Olympique) at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway; for duets with Plácido Domingo, Charles Aznavour, José Carreras, Neil Sedaka, Josh Groban, Bryn Terfel, Mario Frangoulis, Russell Watson, Brian May, Diana Krall, Warren G and The Chieftains; and her participation on the Titanic film soundtrack.
Vanity Fair - She Walks In Beauty Like The Night
