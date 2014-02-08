Stephen Scott (born 1944 in Corvallis, Oregon) is an American composer best known for his development of the bowed piano (borrowed from C. Curtis-Smith, who invented the technique in 1972), which involves a grand piano being played by an ensemble of ten musicians who utilize lengths of rosined horsehair, nylon filament, and other utensils to bow the strings of the piano, creating an orchestra-like sound. Scott founded the Bowed Piano Ensemble in 1977, for which he composes. His work is associated with the minimal style of composition.

Scott studied with Homer Keller at the University of Oregon. He has taught music at Colorado College since 1969, and has been a full professor there since 1989. He has also taught at Evergreen State College and has served as visiting composer at the Aspen Music School, New England Conservatory of Music, Princeton University, the University of Southern California, and at several universities and conservatories in Australia and Europe.

Several recordings with Scott's Bowed Piano Ensemble have been released by New Albion Records. Scott has performed and composed pieces in a thirteen limit tuning by Terry Riley.