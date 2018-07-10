Frank Black and the CatholicsFormed 1997. Disbanded 2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Thompson IV (born April 6, 1965) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is best known as the frontman of the influential alternative rock band Pixies, with whom he performs under the stage name Black Francis. Following the band's breakup in 1993, he embarked on a solo career under the name Frank Black. After releasing two albums with record label 4AD and one with American Recordings, he left the label and formed a new band, Frank Black and the Catholics. He re-adopted the name Black Francis in 2007.
His vocal style has varied from a screaming, yowling delivery as lead vocalist of the Pixies to a more measured and melodic style in his solo career. His cryptic lyrics mostly explore unconventional subjects, such as surrealism, incest, and biblical violence, along with science fiction and surf culture. His use of atypical meter signatures, loud–quiet dynamics, and distinct preference for live-to-two-track recording during his time with the Catholics, give him a distinct style within alternative rock.
Tracks
Sort by
Living Soul - BBC Session 25/05/1999
Billy Radcliffe - BBC Session 25/05/1999
The Snake
All My Ghosts
Man Of Steel (John Peel session 06.02.1996)
Skeleton Man (John Peel session 06.02.1996)
Sister Isobel - BBC Session 25/05/1999
Valley Of Our Hope - BBC Session 25/05/1999
Velvety
Everything is new
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Pixies tell Clare Crane about their 30th Anniversary plans
-
6 Music's T-Shirt Day 2016: Steve Lamacq talks to Black Francis about T-Shirt design
-
[LISTEN] Black Francis chats about Pixies forthcoming album 'Head Carrier'
-
Black Francis chats with Steve
-
Black Francis: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
-
Black Francis from Pixies speaks to Jo Whiley
-
Black Francis of the Pixies talks to Steve Lamacq