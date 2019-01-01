BoldNYC based Hardcore-Band
Bold
Bold Biography (Wikipedia)
Bold (originally named Crippled Youth), is a late 1980s youth crew hardcore band from Westchester County, New York, which, along with bands like Youth Of Today and Side By Side, were a part of the Youth Crew and an influence in the late 80's straight edge hardcore scene. The band progressed to a more rock-oriented sound in its later years.
