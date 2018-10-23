Samuel EvansBaritone
Samuel Evans
O vos omnes
Tomás Luis de Victoria
Lamentationes Ieremiae prophetae
Alonso Lobo
Duo seraphim for three choirs à 4
Francisco Guerrero, Monteverdi Choir, Elin Manahan Thomas, Grace Davidson, Samuel Evans & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Der Freischutz (French Version, 1841) - Act 3
Carl Maria von Weber
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 73: Weber arr. Berlioz – Der Freischütz
Royal Albert Hall
2011-09-09T18:24:32
9
Sep
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 73: Weber arr. Berlioz – Der Freischütz
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 75
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-10T18:24:32
10
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 75
Royal Albert Hall
