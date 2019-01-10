André da Silva GomesComposer. Born 15 December 1752. Died 17 June 1844
André da Silva Gomes
1752-12-15
André da Silva Gomes Biography (Wikipedia)
André da Silva Gomes (1752–1844) was a Portuguese-born Brazilian composer from Porto. About 130 of his compositions are known, including mass settings, antiphons, psalm settings and other works for liturgical use. His Missa a Cinco Vozes is described as being in a style midway between Baroque and Classicism. He also published a treatise on counterpoint.
