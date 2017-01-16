Dougie VipondBorn 15 October 1966
Dougie Vipond
Dougie Vipond Biography
Douglas "Dougie" Vipond (born 15 October 1966) is a Scottish broadcaster and drummer.
Gone
Lewis Gordon
Gone
Gone
The Believers
Lewis Gordon
The Believers
The Believers
