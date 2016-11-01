Tricky NixonFormed 2003. Disbanded 2006
Tricky Nixon
2003
Tricky Nixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Tricky Nixon was a four-piece band from Manchester, England and was a former band of The Joy Formidable's vocalist/guitarist Ritzy Bryan and bassist Rhydian Dafydd. Their music has been described as "sleazy The Breeders guitar thrash and tasty harmonies, with sugar and spike boy-girl vocals and pummelling Pixies bass and drums." Their Welsh language song "Paid A Gofyn" ("Don't Ask") was citied by Hefin Thomas on the BBC Radio Cymru website as "one of their top 10 favourite Welsh tracks of the decade" in 2009.
Tricky Nixon Tracks
PAID GOFYN
Tricky Nixon
PAID GOFYN
PAID GOFYN
Ti
Tricky Nixon
Ti
Ti
