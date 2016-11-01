Tricky Nixon was a four-piece band from Manchester, England and was a former band of The Joy Formidable's vocalist/guitarist Ritzy Bryan and bassist Rhydian Dafydd. Their music has been described as "sleazy The Breeders guitar thrash and tasty harmonies, with sugar and spike boy-girl vocals and pummelling Pixies bass and drums." Their Welsh language song "Paid A Gofyn" ("Don't Ask") was citied by Hefin Thomas on the BBC Radio Cymru website as "one of their top 10 favourite Welsh tracks of the decade" in 2009.