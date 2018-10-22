Mexican Institute of SoundFormed 2004
Mexican Institute of Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy63.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b020d789-323f-4441-a110-032a40d9b10a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mexican Institute of Sound (MIS; Spanish: Instituto Mexicano del Sonido — IMS) is an electronic music project created by Mexico City-based DJ and producer Camilo Lara. Along with groups like Nortec Collective and Kinky, M.I.S. is part of a growing Mexican electronica movement, encouraging fusions of folk and more traditional music with modern sounds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Jalale
Mexican Institute of Sound
Jalale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Jalale
Last played on
Delirando
Mexican Institute of Sound
Delirando
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Delirando
Last played on
Mexico
Mexican Institute of Sound
Mexico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Mexico
Last played on
A Girl Like You
Mexican Institute of Sound
A Girl Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
A Girl Like You
Last played on
Para No Vivir Desesperado
Mexican Institute of Sound
Para No Vivir Desesperado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Para No Vivir Desesperado
Last played on
Cha Cha Cha
Mexican Institute of Sound
Cha Cha Cha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Cha Cha Cha
Last played on
Cumbia Meguro
Mexican Institute of Sound
Cumbia Meguro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Cumbia Meguro
Last played on
Lennin Y McCarthur
Mexican Institute of Sound
Lennin Y McCarthur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Lennin Y McCarthur
Last played on
Cumbia
Mexican Institute of Sound
Cumbia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Cumbia
Last played on
Suave Patria
Mexican Institute of Sound
Suave Patria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Suave Patria
Last played on
Bittersweet Symphony
Mexican Institute of Sound
Bittersweet Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Bittersweet Symphony
Last played on
Alocatel
Mexican Institute of Sound
Alocatel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Alocatel
Last played on
Yo Digo Baila
Mexican Institute of Sound
Yo Digo Baila
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
Yo Digo Baila
Last played on
hiedra venenosa
Mexican Institute of Sound
hiedra venenosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy63.jpglink
hiedra venenosa
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mexican Institute of Sound
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist