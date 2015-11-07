Steve ReidUS jazz drummer. Born 29 January 1944. Died 13 April 2010
Steve Reid
1944-01-29
Steve Reid Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Reid (January 29, 1944 – April 13, 2010) was an American jazz drummer who played with Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman, James Brown, Fela Kuti, Kieran Hebden, and Sun Ra. He worked as a session drummer for Motown.
Steve Reid Tracks
Morning Prayer
Kieran Hebden and Steve Reid
Kai
Steve Reid
One Minute Please
Steve Reid
Lions of Judah (Juda)
Steve Reid
Lions of Juda
Steve Reid
Intro
Steve Reid
