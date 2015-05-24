The Hood InternetFormed 2007
The Hood Internet
2007
The Hood Internet Biography
The Hood Internet is an American record production duo based in Chicago, Illinois, specializing in mashups. It is composed of Aaron Brink (ABX) and Steve Reidell (STV SLV).
The Hood Internet Tracks
2 Years On (Tinashe vs. Oliver)
The Hood Internet
Pesobedear (ASAP Rocky x Purity Ring)
The Hood Internet
