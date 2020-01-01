Tasha Page-LockhartBorn 21 March 1983
Tasha Page house (born March 21, 1983 as Natasha Marie Page) is an American Christian R&B and urban contemporary gospel artist and musician. Tasha page house won the gospel singing competition, Sunday Best, that airs on BET, during season six. She started her music career, in 2014, with the release of Here Right Now by RCA Records and Fo Yo Soul Recordings. She saw her first studio album, Here Right Now, chart on two Billboard charts The Billboard 200 and the Top Gospel Albums.
