Frank MillsBorn 27 June 1942
Frank Mills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b01d2611-8f51-406f-be72-9978c438f60d
Frank Mills Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Mills (born June 27, 1942) is a Canadian pianist and recording artist, best known for his solo instrumental hit "Music Box Dancer".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Mills Tracks
Sort by
Music Box Dancer
Frank Mills
Music Box Dancer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Box Dancer
Last played on
Frank Mills Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist