Rebekka BakkenBorn 4 April 1970
Rebekka Bakken
1970-04-04
Rebekka Bakken Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebekka Bakken (born April 4, 1970 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz singer, songwriter and music producer who is often associated with jazz music, although she herself refuses to characterise herself as a jazz musician. Her voice reaches over three octaves.
Rebekka Bakken Tracks
Time after Time
Rebekka Bakken
Time after Time
Time after Time
Last played on
True North
Rebekka Bakken
True North
True North
Last played on
