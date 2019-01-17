Trio80s German band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1986
Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b013686b-0fa5-4e88-a5bc-f941efc7855a
Trio Biography (Wikipedia)
Trio was a German band, formed in the small German town of Großenkneten in 1979. The band is most noted for the song "Da Da Da" which was a hit in 30 countries worldwide.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trio Tracks
Sort by
Da Da Da
Trio
Da Da Da
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgn0r.jpglink
Da Da Da
Last played on
Da Da Da (Englische Version)
Trio
Da Da Da (Englische Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Da Da Da (Englische Version)
Last played on
Da Da Da Ich Lieb Dich Nicht Du Liebst Mich
Trio
Da Da Da Ich Lieb Dich Nicht Du Liebst Mich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Da Da Da Ich Lieb Dich Nicht Du Liebst Mich Nicht Aha Aha Aha
Trio
Da Da Da Ich Lieb Dich Nicht Du Liebst Mich Nicht Aha Aha Aha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgmql.jpglink
Anfonaf Angel
Trio
Anfonaf Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anfonaf Angel
Last played on
Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist