Danielle DarrieuxBorn 1 May 1917. Died 17 October 2017
1917-05-01
Danielle Yvonne Marie Antoinette Darrieux (1 May 1917 – 17 October 2017) was a French actress of stage, television and film, as well as a singer and dancer.
Beginning in 1931, she appeared in more than 110 films. She was one of France's great movie stars and her eight-decade career was among the longest in film history.
Petite Fleur
Petite Fleur
Leocadia - incidental music for voice and ensemble
Francis Poulenc
