Robert MacdonaldLay vicar & bass-baritone
Robert Macdonald
Introduction et Tarentelle
Pablo de Sarasate
Violin Sonata in E flat major, Op 18
Richard Strauss
Performer
Gather Ye Rosebuds While Ye May
William Lawes
Nocturne in C sharp minor
Frédéric Chopin
Oberek
Grażyna Bacewicz
O Virgo prudentissima/Beata Mater
Josquin des Prez
Tzigane
Maurice Ravel
I will hearken
John Blow
Choir
O ciechi, ciechi (Selva morale)
Claudio Monteverdi
Choir
Beau soir arr Heifetz
Midori, Claude Debussy & Robert Macdonald
Performer
Proms 2004: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-31T17:56:53
31
Aug
2004
Proms 1997: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-10T17:56:53
10
Aug
1997
