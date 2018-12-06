Laura OsnesSinger/actress. Born 19 November 1985
Laura Osnes
1985-11-19
Laura Osnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Ann Osnes (born November 19, 1985) is an American actress and singer known for her work on the Broadway stage. She has played starring roles in Grease as Sandy, South Pacific as Nellie Forbush, Anything Goes as Hope Harcourt, and Bonnie and Clyde as Bonnie Parker, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway, for which she received a Drama Desk Award and her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
This World Will Remember Us
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
This World Will Remember Us
This World Will Remember Us
Last played on
In My Own Little Corner
Laura Osnes
In My Own Little Corner
In My Own Little Corner
Last played on
You Deserve It
Corey Cott
You Deserve It
You Deserve It
Last played on
Ten Minutes Ago
Santino Fontana
Ten Minutes Ago
Ten Minutes Ago
Last played on
