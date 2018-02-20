Betty BooBritish dance music singer-songwriter. Born 6 March 1970
Betty Boo
1970-03-06
Betty Boo Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Moira Clarkson (born 6 March 1970 in Kensington, London), better known as Betty Boo, is an English singer, songwriter and pop rap artist. She first came to mainstream prominence in the late 1980s following a collaboration with The Beatmasters on the song "Hey DJ/I Can't Dance (To That Music You're Playing)". Between 1990 and 1992 she had a successful solo career, which spawned a number of chart-placing singles, most notably "Doin' the Do", "Where Are You Baby?", and "Let Me Take You There".
Betty Boo Tracks
Let Me Take You There
Betty Boo
Let Me Take You There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv2zr.jpglink
Let Me Take You There
Last played on
Say It Isn't So
Betty Boo
Say It Isn't So
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
Say It Isn't So
Last played on
Where Are You Baby?
Betty Boo
Where Are You Baby?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
Where Are You Baby?
Last played on
Hey DJ (I Can't Dance To That Music You're Playing)
The Beatmasters
Hey DJ (I Can't Dance To That Music You're Playing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
Hey DJ (I Can't Dance To That Music You're Playing)
Last played on
Doin' the Do
Betty Boo
Doin' the Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
Doin' the Do
Last played on
Doin' The Do (12 Version)
Betty Boo
Doin' The Do (12 Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
Doin' The Do (12 Version)
Last played on
Doin' The Do (Radio Edit)
Betty Boo
Doin' The Do (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
Doin' The Do (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Doin' The Do (7" Version)
Betty Boo
Doin' The Do (7" Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
Doin' The Do (7" Version)
Last played on
24 Hours
Betty Boo
24 Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04530t4.jpglink
24 Hours
Last played on
