Boy Robot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b005c297-6a72-431a-81f5-f20344155002
Boy Robot Biography (Wikipedia)
Boy Robot is an electronica duo from Berlin, Germany.
Michael Zorn and Hans Möller met in Berlin, both working for Ableton, one coding one marketing the new hope of musicians. Both had been making music before, both were looking for a new direction.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boy Robot Tracks
Sort by
Boy Robot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist