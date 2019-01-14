Felix da HousecatFelix Stallings, Jr.. Born 27 August 1971
Felix da Housecat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjsn.jpg
1971-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b004d3c7-5402-4034-be67-13eeccc7b1af
Felix da Housecat Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix da Housecat (born Felix Stallings Jr., August 25, 1971, Chicago, Illinois) is an American DJ and record producer, mostly known for house music and electro.
Felix is regarded as a member of the second wave of Chicago house and has produced an eclectic mix of sound since, from resolute acid and techno warrior to avant-garde nu-skool electro-disco. He gained fame not only via his recordings (under a number of aliases), including Mezcalateer, Thee Maddkatt Courtship, Aphrohead and Sharkimaxx, but also for his ownership of Radikal Fear Records.
Felix da Housecat Tracks
Silver Screen Shower Scene
Felix da Housecat
Silver Screen Shower Scene
Silver Screen Shower Scene
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Jamie Principle
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Felix da Housecat
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Believe (Felix Da Housecat Remix)
Ready 2 Wear
Felix da Housecat
Ready 2 Wear
Ready 2 Wear
Believe (I AM Here Remix)
Felix da Housecat
Believe (I AM Here Remix)
Believe (I AM Here Remix)
Acid Picky
Felix da Housecat
Acid Picky
Acid Picky
Your Only Friend (Three Flashback Circa Mix)
Phuture
Your Only Friend (Three Flashback Circa Mix)
Your Only Friend (Three Flashback Circa Mix)
Acid Picky
Felix Da Housecat x Kristin Velvet
Acid Picky
Acid Picky
Silverscreen
Felix da Housecat
Silverscreen
Silverscreen
Marshall & Pierre
Felix da Housecat
Marshall & Pierre
Marshall & Pierre
Jack U
Diddy
Jack U
Jack U
Marshall Pierre
Felix da Housecat
Marshall Pierre
Marshall Pierre
What Does It Feel Like (Royksopp Remix)
Felix da Housecat
What Does It Feel Like (Royksopp Remix)
Neon Flyy (feat. Blakk Hazel)
Felix da Housecat
Neon Flyy (feat. Blakk Hazel)
Neon Flyy (feat. Blakk Hazel)
Energy (feat. Agata)
Felix da Housecat
Energy (feat. Agata)
Energy (feat. Agata)
Sinnerman
Nina Simone
Sinnerman
Sinnerman
In Thee Now
Felix da Housecat
In Thee Now
In Thee Now
It's Your World
Clarian
It's Your World
It's Your World
