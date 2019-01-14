Felix da Housecat (born Felix Stallings Jr., August 25, 1971, Chicago, Illinois) is an American DJ and record producer, mostly known for house music and electro.

Felix is regarded as a member of the second wave of Chicago house and has produced an eclectic mix of sound since, from resolute acid and techno warrior to avant-garde nu-skool electro-disco. He gained fame not only via his recordings (under a number of aliases), including Mezcalateer, Thee Maddkatt Courtship, Aphrohead and Sharkimaxx, but also for his ownership of Radikal Fear Records.